San Antonio protesters speak up following harrowing developmetns in Vanessa Guillén case

"I'm angry. I'm so angry right now."

SAN ANTONIO — Outside a U.S. Army recruitment office on San Antonio's north side Thursday, protestors spoke up for a silenced soldier.

Vanessa Guillén disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22nd. Her family said she was sexually harassed by supervisors before she went missing, and military officials said they are investigating the allegations.

Circle of Arms founder Larissa Martinez organized Thursday's protest in San Antonio. She said she survived sexual trauma during her own time in the Air Force.

"What I find the most troubling is that this is still going on," Martinez said. "They need to explain and give us answers about what happened."

The search for Guillén was called off on Tuesday after remains were found. A DNA analysis is underway to determine the identity.

Fort Hood officials said they take the allegations seriously and will continue to investigate.

"The criminal investigation has not found any connection between sexual harassment and Vanessa's disappearance," said Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt.

Odulia Ashby, a U.S. Air Force veteran of 20 years, attended the protest with dozens of others. In her hands she carred a sign that read, "Justice for Vanessa."

"We should all be able to trust our supervisors, especially with our personal problems, instead of being sexually harassed and assaulted," Ashby said. "It's unjust what happened to Vanessa. This should not happen in a U.S. military institution. I'm angry, I'm so angry right now."

Protestors said they want recruiters to be more transparent about sexual assault in the military. They also want to see changes that will better protect people like Guillén, who vowed to protect us.