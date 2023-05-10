San Antonio migrant resource center continues seeing influx, funding could become bigger issue in the coming weeks

Catholic Charities CEO Antonio Fernandez says Mexican officials say more caravans are on the way.

SAN ANTONIO — The cold front brought in some much needed rain, but for migrants out in the parking lot of the Migrant Resource Center, it's creating some complications.

"We have people in the parking lot, and I'm so sorry because that's not how we want to provide services to people. We're providing them with floor mats to sleep, water, and safety," said San Antonio Catholic Charities CEO, Antonio Fernandez.

Fernandez says the center is doing its best to handle the influx of migrants. Last week the center saw nearly 7,000 migrants and the previous week nearly 8,000 come to the shelter for help, some of the highest numbers the center has experienced in a year and a half.

Fernandez says the center recently received funding of $231,000 from the federal government, but he says it's not enough.

"We don't have enough capacity. We do have money from the government, but it's not enough right now. We are struggling because when we have a budget for 700 people, but now we have 1,000 people, that means more clothes that we have to buy, more supplies for them. Consequently, we're running out of money faster that we have anticipated, so that may be an issue in the weeks to come," said Fernandez.

Fernandez says officials in Mexico say more caravans are on the way.

"The federal government has approved nearly half a million visas to people from Venezuela, which I think it's a good thing people want to work, but that's actually going to increase these people coming from their country to this country," said Fernandez.

If you want to help, Fernandez say they could use toys for children, who often show up with nothing.

The center does not accept items at the shelter.