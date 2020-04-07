SA groups call for congressional investigation into death of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

Leaders of local groups are calling for an investigation into Fort Hood generally, as well as an investigation into the handling of the missing soldier's death.

SAN ANTONIO — Area veteran groups took to the San Antonio Federal Building on Independence Day to call on the community to contact lawmakers and demand a congressional investigation into the death of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

The demonstration was organized in part by former Bexar County veteran services director Queta Rodriguez, who is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

"We've been very disappointed," Rodriguez said. "Me, as a veteran, and my fellow veterans organizations here, have not heard enough from our own elected officials. We want them to speak up and we want their assurance that they are doing everything within their power to ensure that the investigation is done and that people are held accountable and that they're taking steps to end sexual harassment and assault in the military."

The rally came after officials made an arrest in Guillen's death. However, some, including Guillen's family, have criticized military officials, saying they did not act with urgency when she disappeared in April.

Court documents allege Guillen was murdered when she was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood. Remains that her family say are believed to be hers were later found off-base. Authorities have charged Cecily Anne Aguilar in connection with Guillen's murder.

Another suspect in Guillen's murder, Aaron David Robinson, took his own life before he could be arrested.

During the search for Guillen, officials unintentionally found the remains of 24-year-old Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales, who disappeared in August of 2019. Authorities said foul play is suspected in his death.

The discovery of Morales's supposed remains has prompted the leaders of local groups to also call for an investigation into Fort Hood generally.