San Antonio couple dies in head-on crash while traveling to Port A

Officials believe alcohol played a factor in the crash; the driver of the other car has been charged.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonians died in a car crash after a head-on collision this past weekend, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The incident occurred along the 7500 block of Highway 361, near Port Aransas, around midnight last Saturday night.

Police say a male driver, 24-year-old Dylan Holland, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup in the wrong direction when he collided with a Lexus sedan traveling north toward Port Aransas. Juan Segundo, 44, was behind the wheel of the Lexus with his wife, 42-year-old Angela Segundo, in the passenger seat.

Both died in the crash, according to police.

Holland, meanwhile, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials believe alcohol played a factor in the crash, and Holland was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.