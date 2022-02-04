SAISD to provide curbside meals for students Friday

SAISD said children do not need be enrolled in their district to receive a meal.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Independent School District will be providing curbside meals to some students on Friday, the school district said.

The meals will be provided from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. or while supplies last. The school said a breakfast and lunch bundle will be given to students who are 18-year-old and younger.

The district said children do not need to be enrolled in SAISD to receive a meal. If you do not have a child present during pick-up, SAISD said you will need the following:

Official letter/email from the school listing children enrolled

Individual student report cards

Attendance record from parent portal on school website

Birth certificate for children

Student ID cards

Here are the following curbside locations: