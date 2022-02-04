x
Texas News

SAISD to provide curbside meals for students Friday

SAISD said children do not need be enrolled in their district to receive a meal.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Independent School District will be providing curbside meals to some students on Friday, the school district said. 

The meals will be provided from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. or while supplies last. The school said a breakfast and lunch bundle will be given to students who are 18-year-old and younger. 

The district said children do not need to be enrolled in SAISD to receive a meal. If you do not have a child present during pick-up, SAISD said you will need the following:

  • Official letter/email from the school listing children enrolled
  • Individual student report cards
  • Attendance record from parent portal on school website
  • Birth certificate for children
  • Student ID cards

Here are the following curbside locations:

  • Jefferson HS: 723 Donaldson Ave, 78201
  • Lanier HS: 1514 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd, 78207
  • Edison HS: 701 Santa Monica Drive, 78212
  • Sam Houston HS: 4635 E. Houston St, 78220
  • Highlands HS: 3118 Elgin Ave, 78210
  • Rhodes MS: 3000 Tampico St, 78207
  • Poe MS: 814 Aransas Ave, 78210
  • Beacon Hill ES: 1411 W. Ashby Place, 78201
  • Washington ES: 1823 Nolan St, 78202
  • Graebner ES: 530 Graebner Ave, 78225
  • Schenck ES: 101 Kate Schenck Ave, 78223
  • Japhet Academy: 314 Astor St, 78210
  • ML King Academy: 3501 M.L. King Drive, 78220

