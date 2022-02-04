SAISD to provide curbside meals for students Friday

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Independent School District will be providing curbside meals to some students on Friday, the school district said.
The meals will be provided from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. or while supplies last. The school said a breakfast and lunch bundle will be given to students who are 18-year-old and younger.
The district said children do not need to be enrolled in SAISD to receive a meal. If you do not have a child present during pick-up, SAISD said you will need the following:
- Official letter/email from the school listing children enrolled
- Individual student report cards
- Attendance record from parent portal on school website
- Birth certificate for children
- Student ID cards
Here are the following curbside locations:
- Jefferson HS: 723 Donaldson Ave, 78201
- Lanier HS: 1514 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd, 78207
- Edison HS: 701 Santa Monica Drive, 78212
- Sam Houston HS: 4635 E. Houston St, 78220
- Highlands HS: 3118 Elgin Ave, 78210
- Rhodes MS: 3000 Tampico St, 78207
- Poe MS: 814 Aransas Ave, 78210
- Beacon Hill ES: 1411 W. Ashby Place, 78201
- Washington ES: 1823 Nolan St, 78202
- Graebner ES: 530 Graebner Ave, 78225
- Schenck ES: 101 Kate Schenck Ave, 78223
- Japhet Academy: 314 Astor St, 78210
- ML King Academy: 3501 M.L. King Drive, 78220