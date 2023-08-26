A Texas-shaped pool ... indoors?! This $1.4 million North Texas home goes viral online

ROYSE CITY, Texas — Is there anything "more Texan" than a Texas-shaped indoor pool in your home?
If this idea suits your fancy, then this North Texas home that went on the market for $1.4 million could be for you. A 6-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home in Royse City went viral this week on social media after being posted by Zillow Gone Wild on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Located at 209 Sabine Creek Rd., the 6,191-square-foot North Texas home features the aforementioned indoor Texas-shaped pool, a band stage, a three truck garage, a billiards room, a 200 amp warehouse workshop, a tornado shelter and more. The home sits on 4.98 acres of land with a large pond on it.
Check out the photos shared by Zillow Gone Wild:
To check out the Zillow listing, click here.
