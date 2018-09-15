ROCKPORT, Texas - The National Weather Service downgraded the chance of a tropical development in the Texas Gulf Coast Friday, causing some people living in Rockport to breathe a sigh of relief. The area was one of the hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey, and did not want to see severe weather ravage the area again.

Still, rain showered on and off throughout the day. Some people still spent much of the day outside, including Glenn Leist and CL Moore.

“Just riding along the beach and seeing everything is just beautiful,” said Leist.

Moore owns a home in Rockport, and said he was lucky during Hurricane Harvey. However, a lot of his neighbors weren't.

“When the hurricane hit last year we were fortunate,” Moore said. “We lost the fence, we lost the trees, but you could close the blinds in the house like nothing happened. The house across the street was gone, but we’re getting it back together.”

Because of those effects and the ongoing recovery process, many Rockport residents said they are ready for some rain, but don’t want to see a severe event.

Maximilian Rinche said he’s lived in Rockport all his life, and when Hurricane Harvey approached, he knew it would have a big impact.

“There was a lot of panic from a lot of people, myself included,” Rinche said. “My fiancée asked me, what do you think’s going to happen in this town. I said one of two things: Either it’s going be chaos, or you’re really going to start seeing the community coming together. You’ll really find out what the community’s all about.”

Rinche said the community did come together, working to rebuild, recover and reopen businesses as early as possible.

“A majority of the businesses reopened pretty quickly after the storm. Working in the construction business, we got to see a lot of people really working hard, getting rid of the debris and rebuilding real quickly. It also kind of washed away some of the buildings that were dilapidated already, and we were able to beautify the town after that,” Rinche said.

Wallace Osgood said crews also work on constructing homes that can withstand major weather.

“They’ll be here for probably 100 years because it’s a lot of concrete and steel. You can’t blow it down, burn it down and termites can’t eat it,” Osgood said.

