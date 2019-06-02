New data released Wednesday by the USA Swimming Foundation shows a 34 percent increase in fatal drownings for Texas children in pools and spas in 2018.

According to the report, 38 children under age 15 drowned in a pool or spa in Texas in 2018. In 2017, that number was 25. The new report is based on numbers pulled from media reports in the state.

The 38 child drownings in Texas were the second-most of any state in 2018. Only Florida, with 44 reported drownings in pools and spas, had more. Nationwide, there were 253 media-reported fatal drownings in 2018 for children under age 15.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s Pool Safely campaign offers the following recommendations for pool safety with children: