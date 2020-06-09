Gulf Rig expected to be repaired by tomorrow

The USCG has established a Temporary Flight Restriction zone and all aircraft, including drones will be prohibited.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Repairs to an unmanned offshore rig just miles from the North Padre Island shoreline began early Monday morning.

A repair ship from Galveston arrived this morning to Harbor Island in Port Aransas, loaded with specialized equipment to safely repair the leak.

It was last week when there were reports of white smoke coming from the rig. The white smoke was determined to be natural gas, naturally occurring condensate and water. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says the air quality remains safe.

"A SONAR team and repair crew are preparing to begin work early Sunday morning. The ship has been loaded with repair equipment and a wide variety of replacement parts to ensure that whatever the repair crew discovers as the cause of the incident can be repaired quickly and safely. The ship is anticipated to head out to the platform early Sunday morning as long as sea-conditions are safe," said officials.

The USCG has established a Temporary Flight Restriction zone (TFR) for aircraft, including drones that extends one mile around and 500-feet above the platform for safety precautions.

Officials have also identified an 800-meter safety zone around the platform which must not be crossed by any vessel without the permission of the United States Coast Guard.

"Due to safety issues, the company is asking the public not to fly any drones over the area. Citizens are also reminded beach access from the Bob Hall Pier parking lot is temporarily closed by Nueces County for heavy equipment to conduct debris removal from Hurricane Hanna," added officials.