Recent rains causing graves to sink at Fort Bliss National Cemetery

The cemetery faced a similar problem last year.

EL PASO, Texas — In Texas, rain storms are causing dozens of graves to sink into the ground at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.

The cemetery faced a similar problem during last year's monsoon season, where several sinkholes were reported at grave plots at the cemetery.

A total of about 100 graves were impacted.

