Presidential candidate Nikki Haley visiting border in Eagle Pass

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border in Eagle Pass on Monday afternoon.

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales is accompanying Haley on her trip to his congressional district. Haley and Gonzales have been critical of the Biden administration's border policies.

Both are expected to speak at about 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Their remarks will be live-streamed on this page.

Haley is the former governor of South Carolina and also was U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration.

She announced her run for the Republican nomination in February. She faces a formidable field of candidates, including Trump, her former boss.

Haley has avoided criticizing Trump by name, including in a speech last month at a conservative gathering, and instead has noted how the GOP had lost so many national elections in recent years.