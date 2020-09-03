POTEET, Texas — The Poteet Strawberry Festival Association has decided to continue with "all plans" for the 2020 event amid concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

"After being notified about the Novel Coronavirus," the association wrote Monday, "we immediately reached out to local health officials for guidance."

Event organizers met with county and state officials as well as health officials before making a decision on the status of the 73rd annual event. After gathering "all information from scientific and health agencies," the association made their decision to continue with preparations.

The association said they will work closely with health agencies and have met with volunteers to go over rules and preventative measures. The festival also offered health tips to prevent the spread "of any contagious illnesses" to festival attendees:

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Clean frequently touched surfaces at home and at work

Stay home if you are sick

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

If you are feeling ill, please stay home and away from any crowds

From all accounts, COVID 19 is not related to ANY food products.

It is recommended that the elderly and those with compromised immune systems take special precautions and avoid large crowds.

Just last week, Austin canceled South by Southwest and declared a Local Health Emergency. The city of San Antonio is meeting with Fiesta organizers to determine the status of this year's celebration.

