"Effective this morning, August 9th, the city is no longer enforcing the county beach closure order," Mayor Bujan said.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Mayor of Port Aransas Charles Bujan announced via Facebook that the city can no longer afford to provide 24 hour policing for the county beaches.

This announcement comes after photos of beach goers and tourists parking along residential neighborhoods near Port Aransas beaches went viral.

According to witnesses, a fire broke out on one of the residential streets, and fire crews could not easily access the fire hydrants with parked vehicles and golf carts.