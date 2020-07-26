Police searching for missing 3-year-old girl last seen in Longview

The suspect, identified as Donnie Ray Chaseberry, was last seen Wednesday, July 15.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is searching for a missing 3-year-old girl who authorities say has been abducted.

The suspect, identified as Donnie Ray Chaseberry, was last seen Wednesday, July 15, at 210 Melton Street in Longview.

Police said Chaseberry was driving a gold Lexus GS300 with license plate JFT9567. The vehicle has tented windows and a spoiler on the back.

Chaseberry is 53-years-old, 5'11" and weighs around 260 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes with tattoos on his left and right arms, abdomen, chest and back. He also has a scar on his left elbow, police say.

The child, identified as Neveah Chaseberry, has black hair and brown eyes. Their clothing description is unknown.

Authorities say the child is believed to be in immediate danger. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1199.