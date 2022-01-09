Airline pilot threatens to return to gate due to nude photo

A nude photograph nearly delayed a southwest airlines flight last week.

HOUSTON — A nude photograph nearly delayed a Southwest Airlines flight last week.

A passenger on the August 24th flight said someone was using Apple's AirDrop service to send the image of a naked man to other passengers.

The flight attendant and the pilot were notified.

As you are about to hear on the video, the pilot was not amused.

"So here's the deal, if this continues while we're on the ground. I'm going to have to pull back to the gate. Everybody's going to have to get off. We're going to have to get security involved and it's vacation is going to be ruined. So you folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures and let's get yourself to Cabo."

The flight was leaving Houston for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The passenger says she didn't receive any additional unsolicited photos, and the flight continued to its destination.

In a statement, Southwest says that their employees were made aware of the problem and addressed it to "support the comfort of those traveling with us."

The video of the pilot's warning got more than $2.7 million views on TikTok.

