KENDALL COUNTY, Texas — Officials with the Kendall County Sheriff's Office have identified the suspect killed by deputies after he allegedly opened fire on them as 43-year-old Chad Adams.

Adams was shot and killed by deputies Sunday morning in an exchange of gunfire, KCSO said Sunday.

Deputies got a call about family violence at the 200 block of Mountain Springs Drive near the area of FM 1376 and Walnut Grove around 9 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived to find a distraught woman who told them where the suspect was. Deputies found an armed man in one of the bedrooms, and the man began firing at them, officials said.

Kendall County Sheriff's Office

The deputies returned fire, hitting the suspect several times, the sheriff's office said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the deputies were injured in the gunfire.