HOUSTON — There is a push to ban food stamp recipients from using their food benefits on certain groceries.

The proposal would ban people from using food stamps on energy drinks and any beverages containing at least 54 milligrams of caffeine per 8 fluid ounces. This does not include coffee.

It would also ban people using food stamps from buying candy, some chips and cookies.

State Representative Briscoe Cain, R-Baytown, filed the bill, HB4364, on March 8 in House Committee for Human Services.

People would still be able to use their SNAP benefits for fruit or vegetable juice.

To read the full bill, click here.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM