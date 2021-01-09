Breaking down some of Texas's most notable new laws

Several new laws affecting law enforcement practices went into effect this week.

SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday more than 600 new Texas laws took effect.

Lawmakers are hoping one of them, House Bill 2315, helps local law enforcement in the battle against street racing on Texas roads.

“This definitely comes down to a safety issue for the community at large,” San Antonio Police Sgt. James Smith said.

This new law gives police the power to seize the vehicles of street racers if the offender has been convicted of a previous racing offense, if they find a racer drunk or on drugs, or if the racing causes injury or death.

“When it comes to asset forfeitures, we have to have that underlying crime. It has to be concurrent with that criminal and have that nexus,” Smith said.

Next, House Bill 1518 allows retailers like grocery and convenience stores to sell beer and wine starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of waiting until noon. This, however, does not include the sale of liquor.

House Bill 929, otherwise known as "Bo's Law," addresses police officers and the use of body cameras.

“If you ask any police officer, they will tell you now that we’ve had these body cameras for a few years. They wouldn’t go on the street without one,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

Now police officers will have no choice about when they start rolling. With the signing of House Bill 929, officers will have to keep body camera on during the entirety of active investigations.

House Bill 69 also bans police officers from using excessive force during arrests unless absolutely necessary to prevent officer or bystander injury. Officers who witness these violations are required to report the incident.