New Braunfels doctor working to cut down on surprise medical bills for patients

The doctor has started a new subscription-based service for primary care services, with the goal of making health care more transparent.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A doctor in New Braunfels is hoping to disrupt the health care industry with a new subscription-based service.

“I have no profit motive to see (patients) multiple times, ‘Oh yeah, follow-up with me in two weeks with your blood pressure,’” Dr. Robert Reid said. “No one has time to be going to the doctor all the time. How about this: 'Text me in two weeks, show me your blood pressure and we’ll make any changes that we need to change over the phone.'"

Reid is giving his patients in New Braunfels the chance to look at their health care differently. He recently started the VIP Clinic, a subscription service for primary care services.

“The way my practice is built is you pay that monthly fee, you get direct access to me and I only need to maintain a patient panel of around 200 to 300," Reid said.

He said that amount of patients is much more manageable than the thousands doctors see in traditional medical practices.

“You come into work every day, you’re rushed, you get maybe 10, maybe 12 minutes with a patient—and then you’re spending 12 to 15 (minutes) on paperwork after the fact,” Reid said. “I mean, it was… soul-destroying.”

Reid said operating his clinic outside of a traditional, insurance-based medical structure allows him to quickly handle what at other practices would take multiple visits to maximize insurance payouts. He also says keeping his patients healthy keeps him from getting overworked.

“That also incentivizes me to make sure they’re as healthy as possible,” he said.

But he says it’s not a cure-all, and there are still reasons to have some level of insurance coverage, such as for specialists or the types of accidents that would land someone in the emergency room.