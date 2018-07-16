LAREDO, Texas — Three people were arrested on Saturday after Border Patrol agents discovered alleged narcotics worth over $1.3 million in the rear bumper of the vehicle they were driving.

Authorities said the bust was made at the checkpoint on Highway 59 near Freer, Texas by border agents after the vehicle was sent for a secondary inspection.

The driver and two passengers, all Mexican citizens, were taken into custody and the narcotics, determined to be alleged methamphetamine weighing at over 41 pounds, was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

“The men and women of the United States Border Patrol will continue to prevent and disrupt the flow of narcotics into the United States. This narcotics seizure attests to our commitment to the war on drugs and keeping our communities safe,” said Laredo Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens.

The Laredo Border Patrol Sector urges anyone that wishes to report information on drug or human smuggling activity to contact 1-800-343-1994 or on the “USBP Laredo Sector” App.

