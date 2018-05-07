LAREDO, Texas - Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a group of six undocumented immigrants Tuesday and identified one as a member of a notorious and violent gang.

They were reportedly transported to the Laredo Sector Centralized Processing Unit where records checks revealed one individual, an El Salvadoran national, had an extensive criminal history. He was identified as a member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang.

Border Patrol said the man was "processed accordingly for his illegal re-entry into the United States."

“The men and women of the United States Border Patrol work daily to ensure that our communities are kept safe by disrupting and deterring illicit activity throughout our border,” said Laredo Sector Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Anthony S. Good.

Border Patrol said people who are apprehended at the border undergo criminal history checks utilizing multiple databases, including the use of biometrics, to ensure those with a criminal history are identified regardless of their immigration status.

