SAN MARCOS, Texas — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office has found the body of previously missing tuber 29-year-old Jessie Austin Jr of Fresno. He was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies were searching for Austin after he was last in the San Marcos River near Martindale.

A caller told authorities that the tuber had fallen out of his tube and not resurfaced for approximately 10 minutes.

Deputies responded to the area and began searching for the missing tuber. The search continued until around 10 p.m. and resumed at 7 a.m. Sunday.