SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos police have issued a Silver Alert as they search for 93-year-old Laurance Ray, who was last seen on Saturday.

Police say Ray was last seen around 12:30 pm in Hays County. He was driving a gold 2007 Pontiac G6 with TX license plate FTR5875.

Ray is 5'5" and has gray hair and brown eyes. He wears bifocals.

Officials say that they believe Ray's disappearance "poses a credible threat to their own health and safety."

Police ask anyone with information regarding Ray to contact SMPD at 512-753-2108.