DEVINE, Texas — Family members and police have identified the woman they believe was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend at gunpoint.

Jessica Sanchez is still missing more than 24 hours after her alleged kidnapping.

The Devine Police Department says that Jorge Jaramillo climbed through a window into her house in the 300 block of Fox Run Drive. He then allegedly forced Sanchez at gunpoint to leave the house with him, using her vehicle to escape the area.

Sanchez's daughters were inside the home at the time of the incident but were unharmed, family members say.

Police located Sanchez's vehicle in the 6000 block of County Road 4514 in the Pearson area with her cell phone inside. Authorities conducted a search of the area with the help of a DPS helicopter and tracking dogs alongside police officers and Medina County deputies.

Jaramillo is wanted by police for Aggravated Kidnapping, authorities say. Family members say Sanchez had recently placed an emergency protective order against Jaramillo.

Police ask the public to keep an eye out for the Sanchez or Jaramillo but to not approach the suspect directly. Instead they ask anyone who sees Sanchez or Jaramillo contact police at 9-1-1 or 830-663-4403.