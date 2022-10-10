El Paso's new dashboard tracks migrants being served and bused out

El Paso said the dashboard helps track the number of migrants served as well as the number being bused up north to places including New York City.

EL PASO, Texas — The City of El Paso launched a new online dashboard to track what they're referring to as a "humanitarian crisis" along the Texas-Mexico border.

The "Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard" will track migrant issues in the city, as well as how many they've served or bused up north.

According to the data, El Paso bused more than 8,000 migrants to New York and 2,300 to Chicago. Buses of migrants being sent out by El Paso are separate from Governor Greg Abbott's plan. El Paso said they've served more than 14,900 migrants since September.

Migrants are offered a city-funded journey after they're processed and released. It's estimated that border officials encounter 1,500 migrants each day coming into the region.

The city said the influx of migrants continues to test their infrastructure and that about 70% of the migrants come from Venezuela.

According to the New York Times, El Paso came under fire by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who asked the city to stop sending him migrants.

"They should stop sending buses to New York," Adams said. "New York cannot accommodate the number of buses that we have coming here to our city."

Adams' comments came after he declared a state of emergency to deal with the issue.

“A city recovering from an ongoing global pandemic is being overwhelmed by a humanitarian crisis made by human hands," Adams said. “We are at the edge of the precipice...we need help. And we need it now."

By the end of its fiscal year, Adams said the city expected to spend $1 billion helping new arrivals, many of whom are heavily reliant on government aid because federal law prohibits them from working in the U.S.

The administration did not specify what costs are being included in that amount.