KENS 5 Eyewitnesses have shared photos of what appears to be a massive fire burning along Highway 57 west of San Antonio.

According to the Zavala County Sheriff's Department, the fire started at 12:20 p.m Tuesday at the Batesville Cotton Gin.

Several fire departments, including crews from Uvalde, Crystal City, Batesville, as well as volunteer fire departments are assisting in extinguishing the fire.

Authorities have shut down Highway 57 west of Batesville, where a command center is being set up, the sheriff's office said. DPS troopers are helping with road closures.

The sheriff's office says that an evacuation may follow for residents in the area due to the large quantites of smoke.

Smoke was visible on KENS 5's satellite imagery.

KENS 5