SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — A large condo complex went up in flames Saturday morning on South Padre Island.
Firefighters had their hands full with the massive blaze at the GulfPoint condos. It was still burning three hours after it started.
We are waiting to hear if anyone was injured.
The building appeared to be a total loss.
There are unconfirmed reports the fire was started by lightning. Ironically, rain helped firefighters contain the flames.
According to a spokeswoman from the city, Nikki Sotto, several agencies such as South Padre, Brownsville fire, Port Isabel police and fire, EMS and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) are on scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
