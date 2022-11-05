Man dead, woman injured after being shot by deputy in Dripping Springs, officials say

Officials said a man lunged toward them with a knife which resulted in a deputy shooting and ultimately killing him.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Hays County Sheriff's Saturday morning shot and killed a man after he lunged at them with a knife in Dripping Springs, officials said.

Deputies with the Hays County Sherriff's office responded to the 1300 block of Trinity Hills for reports of a disturbance between a man and a tow truck driver. Officials said deputies responded another location in the 100 block of Victoria Court a short time later to follow up.

When deputies arrived to the second location, 28-year-old John File exited the residence and was armed with a knife, officials said.

Officials said File rushed a deputy, and that's when one of them shot him. A 78-year-old woman who was in the residence was also hit.

Both shooting victims were taken to a local hospital where File was pronounced dead shortly before 2 a.m. The woman was treated for her injuries, officials said.