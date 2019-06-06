HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A jury in Hays County has sentenced a man to 99 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children in 2015.

41-year-old Reymundo Montiel, Jr. was convicted on two first-degree felony charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, as well as two counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact, second-degree felonies.

According to the county's criminal district attorney, Montiel had confessed to a mother that he'd sexually assaulted her two children after he believed that he'd impregnated one of the girls. Montiel then fled to Illinois, where he was convicted of Aggravated Battery. He was then extradited to Hays County.

The two victims testified in the trial that Montiel sexually assaulted them while they were asleep.

“Without persistent and brave victims willing to tell their stories and jurors willing to hear them, we cannot obtain justice," District Attorney Wes Mau wrote in a statement. "These victims got the justice they deserve, and in doing so, put a child predator where he belongs.”