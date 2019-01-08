Editor's note: The above video aired September 2018.

Tubing the Comal River will be affected by an upcoming construction project in New Braunfels.

The Texas Department of Transportation is set to begin a $4.5 million reconstruction project on the San Antonio Street bridge over the Comal River.

The bridge was built in 1923. The City of New Braunfels says construction is necessary because "the bridge does not meet current structural and functional standards."

The bridge will be completely closed as of September 3; TxDOT says water recreation will not be allowed in a segment of the Comal River near the construction project.

The City has offered a map of detours for drivers who rely on the San Antonio Street bridge. The primary detour will avoid the bridge by utilizing Comal, Garden, and Lincoln roads.

City of New Braunfels

Water recreation under the bridge is expected to resume Memorial Day 2020, TxDOT says. The City has more information available on their website.