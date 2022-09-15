City of Lytle to see low water pressure Thursday night

A contractor hit a main water line earlier in the day, the mayor said.

SAN ANTONIO — Residents in Lytle should expect to see weaker water pressure starting at 9 p.m. Thursday after a contracted crew struck a main line earlier tin the day.

Mayor Ruben Gonzalez posted the updated on Facebook, saying the lower pressure will give public works crews "the opportunity to work on the water line." It's expected to continue through the night.

Team Lytle, this evening we will be lowering the pressure to give us the the opportunity to work on the water line.... Posted by Ruben Gonzalez Mayor City of Lytle TX on Thursday, September 15, 2022

