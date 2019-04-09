LUFKIN, Texas — Last week, a tanker truck drove off a 40- foot overpass in Lufkin and broke into two pieces. The cab was in the southbound lanes and tanker burning nearby in the northbound lanes.

When officers arrived, the tanker was burning and they weren't sure when it might explode. They pulled the trapped and screaming driver out of the truck and carried him to safety.

The driver, identified as Leslie Rodriguez, 60, of Edinburg, Texas, is recovering in a Tyler hospital and is expected to make a complete recovery. He suffered a few broken bones.

Lufkin Police and Fire posted this video with the hashtag "heroes don't wear capes." They still don’t know what caused the driver to veer off the flyover.

You can see the video below. Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

