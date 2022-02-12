Lt. Governor Dan Patrick wants to cut property taxes. School district revenue could be affected.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick wants to increase the Residence Homestead Exemption to $60,000. Voters just raised to to $40,000 in May.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — At a Wednesday press conference, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick put forward a list of legislative priorities for the 2023 Texas Legislative Session.

Priority number one was property tax relief.

Patrick suggested increasing the Residence Homestead Exemption from $40,000 to $60,000 or even $65,000. This means a local school district would not be able to tax the first $60,000 of value of a person home. A home appraised at $350,000, for example, would be taxed by a local school district as if it were appraised at only $290,000.

"The first thing we have to do is more property tax relief," Patrick said. "One of the things we've done...is move the homestead exemption from 15 thousand to 25 thousand in 2015. Last session we raised it 40 thousand. I'd like to take to to 60 or 65."

So, would that mean less money for San Antonio School districts? The answer, it turns out, actually depends on the district. Fortunately, Northside ISD Superintendent Brian Woods was able to walk KENS 5 though the details Friday.

The tax rate that school districts levy are actually made up of two different rates. One rate is for the maintenance and operations budget (M&O). The other is for repaying debt incurred by school bonds and is known as an INS rate.

Woods said the maintenance and operations (M&O) is typically the larger of the two and accounts for roughly 72 percent of the NISD taxes. That's important, because the State of Texas is required to make up any money lost to a district's M&O budget when a state homestead exemption reduces it.

"Essentially school districts are funded at a guaranteed dollar amount per child per day they are in attendance," Woods said. "When the district share drops, the state share goes up to keep the dollar amount flat. That is required in current law in Texas."

This means a proposed homestead exemption of $60,000, or even more, would not make any different to a district's operations budget as long as the state can afford to make up the difference. Wood believes they can afford it.

"If a legislator were to ask me what I thought if this idea I would say, 'if you've got the money,' and they do, 'then great, knock yourself out,'" Woods said.

If, however, a school district is collecting money though the second kind of tax, or the INS tax, the district could be impacted. The INS tax pays off school bonds and it is not reimbursed by the state. The INS tax makes up roughly 28 percent of NISD's total rate. Woods says if the district starts to lose too much tax revenue needed for the INS tax, it could result in a district increasing that rate.

"If a school district would have to raise their INS tax rate that does away with the (benefit from) the homeowners exemption increase," Woods said.

Woods said the impact would also depend on the district because every school district balances their M&O rate and INS rate differently. The degree to which local property taxes are increasing would also vary across the state.

in the end, Woods said he would understand where law makers were coming from if the new $60,000 exemption gains traction.

"Look at the rate property taxes are growing across the state. When the Lt. Governor says he's talking to Texans and property taxes are in his top three issues. I totally believe that," Woods said. "All of us have seen values increase dramatically."

UTSA Professor of Political Science and Department Chair Jon Taylor told KENS 5 the progress of this proposal would also depend on the Texas speaker of the house and, even more importantly, the governor.

"Let's be honest here. This is the Lt. governor and his priorities. It's the governor ultimately, under the state constitution, that sets the priorities." Taylor said.

Taylor said the legislature would be working on the state budget for the first several weeks and would not have a great deal of time to iron out property tax relief among all the other priorities.