Long-serving Bandera Co. first responders get help after fire destroys part of their home

Heather and Steve Jones have served in Bandera County for decades.

LAKEHILLS, Texas — Two longtime first responders in Bandera County are now trying to pick up the pieces after suffering a tragedy of their own.

“The Bandera County community is the best one in the world. Anytime anything happens in this town, the town rallies,” Heather Jones said. “I just never imagined I would be on this side of it.”

Over the years, Heather Jones and her husband, Steve, have served with the Medina Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Bandera VFD and Bandera County EMS.

Heather started her career with the VFD at 12 years old.

“My husband and I met on a fire truck,” she said. “He was hurt in a fire, and ended up in the back of my ambulance, and we’ve been married for almost 20 years.”

The couple also dedicates their time to organizing a food distribution event every week in the county, and to volunteering at the Silver Sage Senior Center in Bandera.

Over a decade ago, the Joneses even started a business in the backyard –Zoka Jo’s – creating art from salvaged materials, allowing them to have a flexible schedule to volunteer in the community.

“If there’s something that needs done in this community, everybody knows they can call us, and we’ll make it happen,” Heather said. “Serving is what we do. We always say it’s our love language.”

After putting out fires for decades, this week the two first responders had to battle a fire of their own.

“Being a firefighter for a very long time, I know all the rules about how to fight a fire, and I broke every single one of them because it was my own place,” said Heather.

A fast-moving fire, caused by a faulty electrical outlet, destroyed part of their home Tuesday night.

The blaze resulted in thousands of dollars in damages.

“It’s kind of overwhelming to be in this side of it,” Heather said.

But it also granted the Bandera community an opportunity to help out the couple that's been helping their neighbors for so long. Community residents stepped in to help with cleanup, donations and unending support.

One of those neighbors sent KENS5 a message saying, “Steve and Heather Jones have so little, but give so much.”

“I keep saying, ‘No, no, no, somebody needs it more than me,’” Heather said. “And everybody keeps saying, ‘Heather, you need it.’ And I’m like, 'But I don’t know how to take that.'"

Despite the tremendous loss, the mother of two said she counts the blessing that emerged from the ashes.

“If you can focus on those and you can focus on the joy, then you can focus on the positives," she said. "Then there's nothing life can throw at you that you can't come out the other side of."