SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday, in honor of Termite Awareness Week, Terminix released its ranking of the top 50 most termite-infested cities in the United States.

Southern cities dominated the list, with seven Texas cities making the top 50. San Antonio comes in at No. 21, the 4th-worst termite city in Texas.

Termites often flourish in warm, humid environments. Because these pests tend to remain out of sight, they can cause extensive damage before homeowners even realize there is a problem. In fact, the average cost associated with treating and repairing damage from an infestation is more than $8,000.

The top 50 cities for termite infestations, based on most termite treatments per household, can be seen below:

Mobile, Alabama Honolulu, Hawaii Baton Rouge, Louisiana Little Rock, Arkansas Fort Smith, Arkansas Memphis, Tennessee Tyler-Longview, Texas Miami, Florida Phoenix, Arizona Dallas, Texas Los Angeles, California West Palm Beach, Florida Houston, Texas Paducah, Kentucky Jacksonville, Florida Orlando, Florida Tampa, Florida Oklahoma City, Oklahoma San Diego, California Montgomery, Alabama San Antonio, Texas Jackson, Mississippi Cincinnati, Ohio Shreveport, Louisiana Tallahassee, Florida Tucson, Arizona Atlanta, Georgia Waco, Texas Tulsa, Oklahoma Nashville, Tennessee Fresno, California Johnson City, Tennessee Washington, D.C. Savannah, Georgia Chattanooga, Tennessee Huntsville, Alabama Austin, Texas Baltimore, Maryland New York, New York Evansville, Indiana Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Louisville, Kentucky Lafayette, Louisiana San Francisco, California Springfield, Missouri Harlingen, Texas Fort Myers, Florida Sacramento, California Dayton, Ohio Lexington, Kentucky

Early detection and professional termite control can help prevent a small termite problem from becoming an expensive ordeal.

Depending on the species of termite, warning signs of an infestation could include: