SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday, in honor of Termite Awareness Week, Terminix released its ranking of the top 50 most termite-infested cities in the United States.
Southern cities dominated the list, with seven Texas cities making the top 50. San Antonio comes in at No. 21, the 4th-worst termite city in Texas.
Termites often flourish in warm, humid environments. Because these pests tend to remain out of sight, they can cause extensive damage before homeowners even realize there is a problem. In fact, the average cost associated with treating and repairing damage from an infestation is more than $8,000.
The top 50 cities for termite infestations, based on most termite treatments per household, can be seen below:
- Mobile, Alabama
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Little Rock, Arkansas
- Fort Smith, Arkansas
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Tyler-Longview, Texas
- Miami, Florida
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Dallas, Texas
- Los Angeles, California
- West Palm Beach, Florida
- Houston, Texas
- Paducah, Kentucky
- Jacksonville, Florida
- Orlando, Florida
- Tampa, Florida
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- San Diego, California
- Montgomery, Alabama
- San Antonio, Texas
- Jackson, Mississippi
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Shreveport, Louisiana
- Tallahassee, Florida
- Tucson, Arizona
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Waco, Texas
- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Fresno, California
- Johnson City, Tennessee
- Washington, D.C.
- Savannah, Georgia
- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Huntsville, Alabama
- Austin, Texas
- Baltimore, Maryland
- New York, New York
- Evansville, Indiana
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Lafayette, Louisiana
- San Francisco, California
- Springfield, Missouri
- Harlingen, Texas
- Fort Myers, Florida
- Sacramento, California
- Dayton, Ohio
- Lexington, Kentucky
Early detection and professional termite control can help prevent a small termite problem from becoming an expensive ordeal.
Depending on the species of termite, warning signs of an infestation could include:
- Bugs emerging from walls or posts
- Blisters in wood flooring, which look like small cracks or holes
- Hollowed or damaged wood
- Evidence of the pests themselves, such as discarded wings
- Droppings resembling sawdust or coffee grounds
- Mud tubes, which look like pencil-sized dirt tunnels, near the base of the home