SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday, in honor of Termite Awareness Week, Terminix released its ranking of the top 50 most termite-infested cities in the United States. 

Southern cities dominated the list, with seven Texas cities making the top 50. San Antonio comes in at No. 21, the 4th-worst termite city in Texas.

Termites often flourish in warm, humid environments. Because these pests tend to remain out of sight, they can cause extensive damage before homeowners even realize there is a problem. In fact, the average cost associated with treating and repairing damage from an infestation is more than $8,000.  

The top 50 cities for termite infestations, based on most termite treatments per household, can be seen below:

  1. Mobile, Alabama
  2. Honolulu, Hawaii
  3. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  4. Little Rock, Arkansas
  5. Fort Smith, Arkansas
  6. Memphis, Tennessee
  7. Tyler-Longview, Texas
  8. Miami, Florida
  9. Phoenix, Arizona
  10. Dallas, Texas
  11. Los Angeles, California
  12. West Palm Beach, Florida
  13. Houston, Texas
  14. Paducah, Kentucky
  15. Jacksonville, Florida
  16. Orlando, Florida
  17. Tampa, Florida
  18. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  19. San Diego, California
  20. Montgomery, Alabama
  21. San Antonio, Texas
  22. Jackson, Mississippi
  23. Cincinnati, Ohio
  24. Shreveport, Louisiana
  25. Tallahassee, Florida
  26. Tucson, Arizona
  27. Atlanta, Georgia
  28. Waco, Texas
  29. Tulsa, Oklahoma
  30. Nashville, Tennessee
  31. Fresno, California
  32. Johnson City, Tennessee
  33. Washington, D.C.
  34. Savannah, Georgia
  35. Chattanooga, Tennessee
  36. Huntsville, Alabama
  37. Austin, Texas
  38. Baltimore, Maryland
  39. New York, New York
  40. Evansville, Indiana
  41. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  42. Louisville, Kentucky
  43. Lafayette, Louisiana
  44. San Francisco, California
  45. Springfield, Missouri
  46. Harlingen, Texas
  47. Fort Myers, Florida
  48. Sacramento, California
  49. Dayton, Ohio
  50. Lexington, Kentucky

Early detection and professional termite control can help prevent a small termite problem from becoming an expensive ordeal.

Depending on the species of termite, warning signs of an infestation could include:

  • Bugs emerging from walls or posts
  • Blisters in wood flooring, which look like small cracks or holes
  • Hollowed or damaged wood
  • Evidence of the pests themselves, such as discarded wings
  • Droppings resembling sawdust or coffee grounds
  • Mud tubes, which look like pencil-sized dirt tunnels, near the base of the home