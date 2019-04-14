ALTO, Texas — The small town of Alto in Cherokee County is beginning the cleanup process after tornadoes devastated the area on Saturday.

Residents are currently in need of:

Gatorade

Sodas

Chips (individual bags)

Sanitizer wipes

Hand sanitizer

Water

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Storage totes

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Deodorant

Soap

Shampoo

Baby diapers

Wipes

Baby bottles

Hair brushes

Dish soap

Work gloves

If you have access to chainsaws or tractors and are able to assist with the cleanup, you are asked to go to Alto Missionary Baptist Church, located at 385 Highway 294. They are also accepting supplies and clothing donations. A. Frank United Methodist Church is also accepting clothing.

Prepared food and water should be taken to The River Church, located at 595 South Marcus Street.

Bancorp South Bank has also established a fund for monetary donations. You can tag the donation under the "Alto Relief Fund."

Prepared food and water should be taken to to The River Church, located at 595 South Marcus Street.