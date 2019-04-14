ALTO, Texas — People wishing help with cleanup in Alto they’re in need of chainsaws and tractors and are asked to meet at Alto Missionary Baptist Church on Hwy 294 and they will disperse you from there.

Here is a list of what is still needed:

Gatorade

Sodas

Chips (individual bags)

Sanitizer wipes

Hand sanitizer

Water

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Lots of storage totes

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Deodorant

Soap

Shampoo

Baby diapers

Wipes

Baby bottles

Hair brushes

Dish soap

Work gloves

Bancorp South Bank also has a relief fund set up for monetary donations under Alto Relief Fund.

Prepared food goes to The River Church on Hwy 69S and supply donations and clothing go to Alto Missionary Baptist Church on SH 294.

Instanews Cherokee County

Instanews Cherokee County