ALTO, Texas — People wishing help with cleanup in Alto they’re in need of chainsaws and tractors and are asked to meet at Alto Missionary Baptist Church on Hwy 294 and they will disperse you from there.
Here is a list of what is still needed:
- Gatorade
- Sodas
- Chips (individual bags)
- Sanitizer wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Water
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Lots of storage totes
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
- Deodorant
- Soap
- Shampoo
- Baby diapers
- Wipes
- Baby bottles
- Hair brushes
- Dish soap
- Work gloves
Bancorp South Bank also has a relief fund set up for monetary donations under Alto Relief Fund.
Prepared food goes to The River Church on Hwy 69S and supply donations and clothing go to Alto Missionary Baptist Church on SH 294.
Instanews Cherokee County
