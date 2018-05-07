LAREDO, Texas – Border Patrol agents said they arrested 60 undocumented immigrants Wednesday at a stash house on La Parra Lane in Laredo.

The arrests happened after agents received information that a residence was being utilized to harbor undocumented immigrants waiting to be transported to the interior of the United States. Border Patrol said the Webb County Sheriff's Office also assisted in these arrests.

The undocumented immigrants were reportedly found in good health and were determined to be from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and India. Border Patrol said they were processed accordingly.

© 2018 KENS