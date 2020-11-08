'The lifeblood of this whole area': Lake Amistad small busiensses struggling to survive amid weekend closures

Small business owners said they've lost tens of thousands in revenue since the announcement of weekend closures in July.

DEL RIO, Texas — In the weeks since the National Park Service announced the closure of Lake Amistad on weekends – a measure taken to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus – small business owners say the shutdown is destroying the economy, and also their business.

Bink Giles’s family has owned Two Guys Marine for over 40 years, and he said since the weekend closure of his Lake Amistad business has suffered.

“Now things are getting a little tight, getting a little rough on us; not just me, but all the businesses around here,” Giles siad. “It's starting to hard hit me pretty hard.”

Giles said 80% of his business comes from out-of-town visitors, and with the lake closed on the weekends, those tourists aren’t coming.

The impact has led Giles to wonde if he can withstand the pandemic.

“I've lost in excess of $23,000 in sales alone,” he said. “This impact has been quite large and it's only going to get worse.”

On July 17, the National Park Service issued the closure announcement that requires the Amistad National Recreation Area to be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. the following Monday.

Chris Ryan, superintendent of the Amistad National Recreation Area, said the decision was made after numerous incidents of large groups congregating in picnic areas and areas around the boat ramps.

Ryan said the park service followed guidance from both local health authorities and the Centers of Disease Control, in addition to analyzing data from medical health experts, en route to making their decision.

The Secretary of the Interior’s Office issued the final approval for the closure.

Ryan said the recreation area did not close because of trash left behind from previous guests.

Another small business owner, Desiree Chapman, who owns Lorina’s Cantina, said she has had to close because her business was considered a bar. She was hoping to make up some of the difference through the casitas she rents on her property.

“Due to the lake being closed, we have no bookings, and they also have canceled previous bookings and future bookings due to the lake being closed down," Chapman said. "So that's kind of hurt us a lot."

Bass fishing legend and professional angler Denny Brauer moved to the Lake Amistad area years ago.

“This is actually one of the most famous lakes in the world,” Brauer said. “It's a precious gem.”

Brauer said he’s seen firsthand how the closure has nearly put local shops out of business.

“Whether it's the lodging, whether it's the restaurants, whether it's the guides across the board—everybody in town's taking a hit when this lake's closed."

The long-time fishing champion said the fishing tournament business also brings in a lot of income for area businesses, but since the closure, the tournaments have been cancelled.

“The tournaments bring a lot of revenue into this area, and without those, man, that's just another lick that the community is taking,” Brauer said.

Brauer said many people in Val Verde County depend on the lake’s tourism to fuel the economy.

“The financial hit that this area has taken is phenomenal. This is the lifeblood of this whole area,” he said. “Without this lake, a lot of these businesses wouldn't exist.”

“If it doesn't open, if something doesn't change, we might have to put a 'For sale' sign like a lot of other businesses have done,” Chapman added.

Ryan said most of the fishing tournaments have rescheduled for future dates, but he’s unsure when the lake might reopen. He said the National Park Service will continue to monitor local, state and national health guidance.

On Monday, Val Verde County Commissioners voted to send a letter to state and national leaders asking for the decision to be reversed by allowing the opening of boat ramps.