Kim Kardashian shows support in Melissa Lucio death row case

The A-lister, who has been studying law, has signed a petition urging Gov. Greg Abbott to stop Lucio's execution.

AUSTIN, Texas — Kim Kardashian on Monday expressed her support for Melissa Lucio, a Texas woman on death row for the death of her daughter 15 years ago in Harlingen.

Lucio was convicted in the death of Mariah Alvarez. Her supporters claim the 2-year-old's death was an accident and that she fell down the stairs.

Kardashian, who has also been vocal in the death row case of Bastrop's Rodney Reed, actually meeting with him in 2019, posted about the case on Facebook.

I recently just read about the case of Melissa Lucio and wanted to share her story with you. She has been on death row... Posted by Kim Kardashian on Monday, April 4, 2022

"After she called for help, she was taken into custody by the police. Melissa is a survivor of abuse and domestic violence herself and after being interrogated for hours and falsely pleaded guilty. She wanted the interrogation to end, but police made her words out to be a confession," Kardashian wrote.

She goes on to say that she signed a petition herself, urging Gov. Greg Abbott to stop Lucio's execution, which is scheduled for April 27.

"It’s stories like Melissa’s that make me speak so loud about the death penalty in general and why it should be banned when innocent people are suffering," said Kardashian.

Lucio's case has gained national attention in recent years. Last year, Hulu released “The State of Texas vs. Melissa,” which detailed how she could be innocent. And, last month, HBO's "Last Week Tonight" discussed her case in an episode on wrongful convictions.

A number of Texas legislators have also signed a letter to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles asking it to act in Lucio's case. The letter cites significant doubts about "Ms. Lucio’s guilt, her disparate treatment compared to her husband and co-defendant, who received a four-year sentence, and the impact her execution will have on her supportive family and faith community."

Kardashian, who has been studying law, passed California's first bar exam in December of 2021, according to CNN.