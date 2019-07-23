KENEDY, Texas — The City of Kenedy has announced Stage 4 water restrictions for city residents.

According to a release from the City, Stage 4 water use reductions go into effect when there is a "scarcity of public water supply due to well(s) being inoperable and not capable of normal production."

City officials attribute the restrictions to Well 15 & Well 16 being down.

The City says that water waste - including allowing water to run onto the sidewalk, curb, driveway, street or drain; or failing to repair a controllable leak - is prohibited at all times.

Landscape watering is also prohibited, the city says, as is the refilling of swimming pools and hot tubs under Stage 4 restrictions.

Non-commercial washing of vehicles is prohibited. The city does permit commercial washing of vehicles is allowed "on the premise of a commercial washing facility.

The City says that fines ranging from $200 to $500 per violation may be imposed against violators. Residents can report violators by contacting the Kenedy Police department at (830) 583-2225 or City Hall at (830) 583-2230.