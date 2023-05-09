Ken Paxton impeachment trial set to begin Tuesday morning | Live team coverage starts at 8:55 a.m.

This morning, the Senate chamber in the Capitol will become a courtroom. Paxton’s political future will be in the hands of state senators.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — All eyes are on the Texas State Capitol today as the impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton gets underway.

Prosecutors said this is about holding an allegedly corrupt official accountable. The suspended attorney general calls it a politically motivated sham.

Watch the impeachment trial live on KENS 5 beginning at 8:55 a.m. or stream it live on KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, or KENS 5+ on Roku, FireTV and Apply TV.

In just a few hours, the Senate chamber in the Capitol will become a courtroom. Paxton’s political future will be in the hands of state senators.

This all stems from corruption, bribery, and obstruction of justice allegations against Paxton during his role as the attorney general. Here’s what we expect for the start of the impeachment trial.

Ken Paxton impeachment trial coverage

First, senators will consider more than a dozen articles of impeachment and decide whether or not to toss them out. Paxton’s attorneys filed a motion calling for 16 of the 20 articles to be dismissed.

Once that is done, it will be time for opening statements. Prosecutors and Paxton’s lawyers get 60 minutes each.

After opening statements are complete, the presentation of evidence gets underway. This is the longest part of the trial with each side getting 24 hours.

While the Texas Constitution outlines aspects of impeachment, the reality is these are rarely chartered waters as Paxton is just the third person to be impeached in state history.

How to watch the impeachment trial online

KENS 5 will stream gavel-to-gavel coverage of the impeachment trial. You can watch it live on KENS 5+ on Roku, FireTV or AppleTV for free. You can also download the free KENS 5 App to watch it there. And we'll be streaming the trial live each day on KENS5.com and will have full coverage every day on KENS 5.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.