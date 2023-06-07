x
Texas News

Track documents related to the Ken Paxton Senate impeachment trial

The impeachment trial for the suspended Texas attorney general gets underway on Sept. 5

AUSTIN, Texas — The Ken Paxton impeachment trial gets underway on Sept. 5.  KHOU 11 will have complete coverage of the trial in the Texas Senate.

The Senate is keeping all of the documents related to the trial online. This includes any filed motion. You can keep track of them all below, directly from the Texas Senate impeachment website.

GENERAL DOCUMENTS

COURT DOCUMENTS

HOUSE BOARD OF MANAGERS DOCUMENTS

ADDITIONAL RELATED DOCUMENTS

KHOU 11 coverage

