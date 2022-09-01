Lawyer for far-right Oath Keepers arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Kelly SoRelle, who is from Granbury, was arrested in Junction, northwest of San Antonio.

DALLAS — The attorney for a man accused of sedition in the Jan. 6. Capitol riot has also been arrested for her alleged role in the incident, federal authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Kellye SoRelle, 43, faces charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding and obstruction of justice-tampering with documents, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

SoRelle, who is from Granbury, was arrested in Junction, northwest of San Antonio.

A federal jury in Washington, D.C., indicted SoRelle on Wednesday. She is accused of participating in the riot on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

SoRelle is the attorney for Stewart Rhodes and the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group that was allegedly involved in the Capitol riot.

Rhodes in January was charged with seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the Capitol attack.

Ten other people – including another Prosper, Texas man, 37-year-old Roberto Minuta – were also charged with seditious conspiracy. Authorities said members of the extremist Oath Keepers group came to Washington intent on stopping the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

According to the federal indictment, Rhodes and others began in late December 2020 using encrypted and private messaging apps to coordinate, plan and travel – armed – to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.