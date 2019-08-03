Clocks spring forward on Sunday, robbing us all of an hour of sleep.

A state senator pushing a bill that would leave the decision of Daylight Saving Time in the hands of Texas voters. This week, Senator Paul Bettencourt filed SJR 59, proposing for Texans to vote on whether to eliminate Daylight Saving Time.

"Let the people vote," Sen. Bettencourt said on the phone with KENS 5. "Everybody lives under this time rule, so really, shouldn't everybody have a shot on voting on it? I think they should."

He said if the bill passes, people will be allowed to vote on November 5, 2019. If voters approve for all of Texas to stay on Central and Mountain Standard Time, then the change would go into effect in 2020.

"I think it's really good," David Barron, a resident who supports the bill, said. "I think it was originally designed so the farmers could have more daylight time and we don't need that anymore, so I don't think it serves a purpose."

Claudia Rodriguez disagrees; she prefers Spring Forward and wishes voters would keep Daylight Saving Time.

"Just because of the fact that the days are longer," Rodriguez said.

Senator Bettencourt plans to file additional legislation before Friday's deadline.

