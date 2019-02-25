LAREDO, Texas — UPDATE: According to TV station KRGV, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has re-opened the bridge for vehicular traffic at Gateway of the Americas in Laredo.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection closed International Bridge 1 Monday.

Later in the day, officials re-opened the pedestrian bridge, but as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, vehicular traffic remained closed.

CBP officials would not provide any more information and advised travelers to use other international bridges during the closure. Vehicle traffic is being temporarily diverted to the Juarez-Lincoln and Colombia-Solidarity international bridges.

You can watch the situation at the border bridge with this CBP live camera.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.