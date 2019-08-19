ANSON, Texas — The Jones County Commissioners called for a meeting Monday morning to discuss and take action over the Texas Midwest Jones County Detention Facility.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency is proposing an agreement to use the facility as a detention center.

"An agreement to house a minimum 750 up to 1,000 male detainees,” Jones County Attorney, Herbert Bristow said.

According to Jones County Judge, Dale Spurgin, the facility was built in 2010 with a request from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for an intermediate sanction facility, costing $35,470,000.

“Those were bonds that were sold to private investors. About a week after construction was finishes, they called and said they weren’t going to use it.” Judge Spurgin said.

The facility never opened its doors, so it has remained vacant for almost a decade. All these years, the city of Anson has been trying to work with the state and other agencies that might make use of the facility.

The agreement with ICE and Jones County would offer employment to over 200 people. Other improvements within the facility would also take place.

The timing of the project would be to have it opened 90 days from the date that the commissioner’s court approves the proposed contract, which is expected to be completed by sometime this week.

"The operator of management trading corporation is putting the final touches in that intergovernmental services agreement as well as finalizing the operation and management agreement between the county and MTC,” Attorney Bristow said.

A public hearing concluded the meeting over the possibility of the detention center, including a few local pastors who expressed their concerns.

No agreement was reached Monday morning, but the commissioners will resume next week.