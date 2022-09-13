Lacie Moore, 40, was found shot and killed inside her home. Police say she was the victim of a murder-suicide.

WYLIE, Texas — Hundreds of students, parents and teachers gathered outside of Davis Intermediate School in Wylie Tuesday night to remember a beloved educator after she was found shot to death in her own home.

According to police, 40-year-old Lacie Moore was found shot and killed alongside her husband in Josephine.

Police said she was the victim of a murder-suicide. The Josephine Chief of Police said that the shooting incident was isolated and that no suspects were at large. He added that an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Moore was an English/language arts teacher at Davis Intermediate School within Wylie ISD. Before that, she had taught for several years within Community ISD.

Not far from her Wylie classroom, students, families and teachers she left an impression on from this school year and previous ones gathered to mourn Tuesday night.

Hundreds gathered in the parking lot of Davis Intermediate to pray, lean on one another and remember the educator they loved.

Moore's principal, Cody Summers, told the crowd that Moore was a parent to so many children who weren't her own.

Moore leaves behind four kids who will now grow up without their mother or father.

"The first thing that came to mind when I thought about Lacie was her sense of humor. She loved TikTok," Summer said. "But I also thought about how much she loved her children and her students."

Sarah Kramer also spoke and shared anecdotes from those Moore helped.

Kramer told WFAA Monday night that Moore helped her son embrace and overcome challenging moments. The young man struggles with autism and ADHD.

"I was so lucky because she changed my life, and she changed my son's life," Kramer said.

Kramer echoed more praise about her friend Tuesday night.

"To know her was to love her, even if you tried not to, she wouldn't let you she tried so hard," Kramer told the crowd.

Everyone in the crowd was wearing Moore's favorite color: yellow.

Wylie ISD told WFAA that Moore's current students asked that their teacher's things on the wall be left alone for the remainder of the school year -- a sign that Moore is already so missed.

Moore's funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Cross Church in Wylie.

Her family is raising money to pay for funeral expenses.