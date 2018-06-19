At a roundtable discussion among Democratic House members and community leaders in Brownsville, questions remain about how to fix a broken immigration system and put a stop to the separation of immigrant families after crossing the border illegally.

"The president has the power to end this practice and I agree that, if he continues it, he should do – as Ben Ray Lujan said, ‘see the children for himself,’" Congressman Joaquin Castro said.

Six Democratic members of the House toured two immigrant shelters for minors Monday, in what they call a fact-finding mission. However, it seems they were left with more unanswered questions.

"We don't really have a very clear answer as to when and how those reunifications are taking place," Congressman Filemon Vela said.

Cutting through the noise and the clutter, local church leaders, such as Sister Phyllis Peters, are calling on everyone, including religious conservatives, to reconcile their faith with their politics. "The biggest question we should be answering is: how does love demand us to act?" Peters said.

As pressure mounts over the 'zero tolerance' policy to prosecute illegal border crossers and, as a result, separating immigrant families, President Trump and his administration are pointing at Congress to make the first move.

© 2018 KENS