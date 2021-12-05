'Honestly it was a huge reason why we made it' | Local restaurant excited to continue to-go alcohol sales

Ceasar Zepeda says it was the drive thru drinks that ultimately saved the restaurant.

SAN ANTONIO — It’s official -- to-go alcohol sales in Texas are permanent, which is a big deal for some small businesses.

“Now you can get it and go to your house. You don’t have to drive after drinking. There are a lot of positives to this,” Sangria On the Burg Owner Ceasar Zepeda said.

Zepeda says when the pandemic happened and everything closed down, they had to pivot business.

“We never closed, man. We turned into a grocery store for a little bit, we did to-go’s, we did the deliveries. Basically anytime we needed to pivot we did,” Zepeda said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott initially signed the executive order allowing to-go alcohol sales in 2020 in hopes to keep bars and restaurants open. Wednesday it was signed into law.

“Honestly it was a huge reason why we made it. People were picking tacos, and sliders but they were also getting a gallon of Sangria or margaritas to-go,” Zepeda said.

In fact, he says their sales almost doubled.

Under the new law, businesses with mixed beverage permits can allow customers to pick up alcohol with food orders, deliver alcohol with food orders to customers, and use third party retailers or contractors to make deliveries on their behalf.

“For people still a little cautious about being out, this gives them an opportunity to get a restaurant quality drink,” Zepeda said.

The restaurant owners says this turned out to be his blessing in disguise.